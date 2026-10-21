Watch: Hail hits UAE, waterfalls formed in mountains during consecutive rainy days

Some parts of the UAE were hit with heavy rains and hail on Wednesday, October 21, as the country goes through a period of continuous wet weather.

According to an expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), this has been brought about by a low-pressure system extending towards the UAE from the south-east, alongside a trough in the upper atmosphere.

Experts have predicted five days of continuous rain, from Tuesday to Saturday, with a chance of small hail. While the east coast will get majority of the rainfall, as the weather system moves, areas to the south and south west will see showers as well.

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Videos from Masfout, a town close to the UAE border, show waterfalls in the mountains, formed from the flowing rainwater.

Heavy rains to the eastern part of the country, such as in Fujairah, have led to waterlogged roads, although cars still appear to be able to navigate through the wet streets.

Ras Al Khaimah is among the rainiest places in the UAE, with a geographical position and topography more susceptible to wet weather than other parts of the country. The video below from the Instagram account Storm Centre was taken in Ras Al Khaimah.

Hail also hit the UAE for the second day in a row. The video below was taken in Masfout. Dr Ahmed Habib, meteorologist at the NCM, earlier told Khaleej Times that it is unlikely for a hailstorm to hit UAE during this time.