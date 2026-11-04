Watch: Hail, heavy rain lash several parts of Fujairah as UAE weather shifts

Heavy rain and hail hit several parts of Fujairah on Wednesday, November 4, as the UAE's weather continues to shift towards the cooler winter months.

This was not the first time Fujairah has seen rain this season. Three days ago, rainfall was recorded in Fujairah's Masafi and Diftah and in Sharjah. Previous showers of rain in the country last month brought pleasant scenes of camels strolling along rain-soaked roads and children playfully collecting hailstones.

The UAE Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier predicted more cloud formation and rain in the country this November, saying that the intensity of rain will increase with the development of dense clouds causing fresh to strong winds and dust or sand.

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Videoes online showed pellets of hail falling in Dadna, Sharm, and Dibba in Fujairah, as cars waded through heavy showers of rain on November 4. Watch the following videos shared by UAE Storm Centre on X:

In another clip, motorists are seen driving slowly through the rain before entering a tunnel. Watch here:

So far today, rain was only recorded in the Northern emirate of Fujairah. Apart from rain, temperatures nationwide continue to decrease, with the lowest temprerature recorded over the country today at 16.4°C in Ras Al Khaimah's Jais Mountain at 05.15am.