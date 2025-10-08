  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather: Heavy rains, colder temperatures forecast over weekend

Some parts of the country may also see hailstones during this time; winds may pick up speed, causing dust and sand to blow

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 5:51 PM

UAE residents may need to plan around the weather this weekend, as forecasts have said that the country is in for rainy days and colder temperatures at the end of this week.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that from Friday, October 10, to Tuesday, October 14, the UAE will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the south and an upper-level low accompanied by relatively cold and humid air.

Upper-level lows are low pressure systems that strengthen with height, and are associated with cloud cover and rainfall.

What it means for the weather

The weather from Friday to Tuesday will be characterised with light to moderate rain, that could turn heavy at scattered intervals.

These rains will mainly affect the northern and eastern regions of the country, but may venture inland and westward as well. Some parts of the UAE may also see hailstones during this time.

Temperatures are set to drop, and winds may pick up speed, causing dust and sand to blow.

Conditions at sea will be affected as well, with slight to moderate waves becoming rougher in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.