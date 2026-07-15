Watch: Kids play in rain as summer showers bring respite from heat in parts of UAE

UAE's National Centre of Meteorlogy issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of rain till 7.30pm in the evening on Wednesday

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 15 Jul 2026, 8:27 PM UPDATED: Wed 15 Jul 2026, 8:37 PM
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Several parts of UAE witnessed rain on Wednesday evening, with light to heavy showers offering relief from the sweltering summer heat. Videos shared by Storm Centre on X showed heavy rainfall in Al Ain, Salamah and Bateen areas.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorlogy issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of rain till 7:30pm in the evening on Wednesday.

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NCM's weather bulletin had earlier said that the skies would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward may be associated with rainfall.

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In the videos shared by Storm Centre, children were seen playing on their rooftops in houses in Al Ain.

Other videos showed rainfall in Jebel Hafeet, Green Mubazzarah, Shu'bat Al Wutah, Shi'ab Al Ashkhar, and Zakher in Al Ain.

Storm Centre also posted another video of rainfall accompanied by strong winds along the Al Ain-Dubai Road near Al Hayer.

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