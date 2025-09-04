Watch: Heavy rain hits parts of Dubai; motorists urged to drive with caution

Dubai witnessed heavy showers on Thursday, September 4, in some parts, as the weather in UAE undergoes a shift. Residents can expect some respite from soaring temperatures with showers predicted till Friday.

Visuals of overcast skies with heavy rain near Al Maktoum Airport on Thursday were shared by Storm Centre on social media. The videos showed vehicles moving through a spell of rain on the Emirates Road near the airport. Take a look:

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of inclement weather. The met department urged residents to exercise caution while stepping outdoors from 1pm to 8pm on Thursday.

They had earlier warned of a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall. The NCM also said that fresh to strong winds at times, with a speed of 60 km/hr with clouds causing blowing dust and sand could reduce horizontal visibility over some Eastern and Southern areas.

They urged motorists to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. While driving, if necessary, motorists have been asked to remain vigilant and alert to ensure safety of all road users.

Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced, the NCM said. They also urged the public to follow official channels for weather updates and avoid spreading rumours.

Heavy rains along with hail, lightning and thunder struck parts of Dubai on Wednesday, September 3, as well. Footage shared by Storm Centre showed heavy rains in Dubai's Margham area.

The UAE is currently being affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the Emirates. This results in a moist air mass flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country, according to the NCM.