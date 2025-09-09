Watch: Hail, rains in some parts of UAE bring respite from late summer heat

UAE residents expecting a warm and humid Tuesday were instead treated to an unexpected shift in weather, as rain and hail swept across parts of the country.

The change in weather offered a welcome break from the late-summer heat.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, hailstones glittered against the sandy road along the the Sweihan–Al Ajban road.

Check out the video below:

In another video, scattered showers in Al Ain brought visibility down on the roads, with raindrops lashing hard enough to blur windshields.

The unexpected showers came despite forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which had predicted a partly cloudy day with humid conditions.

However, the NCM had also noted the possibility of convective cloud formations in eastern areas by afternoon — weather patterns that are often linked to rainfall.