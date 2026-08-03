Watch: Hail, heavy rains hit parts of UAE as unstable weather grips region

Residents of parts of the UAE saw heavy rains and even hail on Monday, August 3, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expected five days of rainfall over some regions in the country as atmospheric conditions support the formation of convective clouds.

The wider Gulf region will also witness unstable weather this week, with authorities in countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman warning of continued thunderstorms in several places.

Visuals shared by the UAE's Storm Centre, a weather-tracking channel on X, showed heavy hail falling on car windshields along Al Dhaid Road in Sharjah on Monday, August 3. In one video, the sound of hailstones striking the road can be clearly heard. Watch here:

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To alert residents on what to do in the event of hail falling, the national weather authority issued an advisory, calling on people to follow safety measures, take all necessary precautions and follow local authorities regulations and instructions.

Residents are also urged to follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities. They are urged to refrain from spreading rumours and follow NCM's official reports.

On Al Dhaid's Road, other vidoes showcased the power of the storm. Take a look:

Heavy showers of rain lashed Al Dhaid, Meliha and Khor Fakkan roads in Sharjah. Watch here:

The NCM urged residents to do the following in case of convective clouds and heavy rains:

Follow the safety measures during convective clouds

Take precautions when driving during rainfall

Stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulative rain

Avoid being in open or elevated areas during lightning and thunder

Be alert to downdraft winds that may cause loose objects and reduction of the horizontal visibility

Why is UAE witnessing rain during summer peak?

Weather systems in the region are drawing moisture from the Sea of Oman. Combined with rising temperatures and the influence of the eastern mountains, this is expected to produce local convective clouds over parts of the country, particularly during the afternoon. The clouds could bring rainfall of varying intensity, the NCM said.

The weather in the UAE will be affected by an extension of surface low-pressure system from the east will affect weather conditions. In addition, the weather will be impacted by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Will UAE temperarures decrease?

Despite the rain forecast, temperatures will remain high. Maximum temperatures could reach between 45°C and 50°C in internal areas on Monday, while coastal and island locations could record highs of 42°C to 47°C. Mountain temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 39°C.

On Tuesday, August 4, temperatures nationwide will range between 30°C and 47°C, with an expected high of 45°C and 46°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

Unstable weather in Gulf region

Saudi Arabia's National Center for Meteorology (NCM) forecast thunderstorms across parts of Asir, Jazan, Al Baha, the Makkah highlands and Najran through the end of the week. It The urged residents to monitor its latest forecasts and weather alerts via its website, the Anwaa app and official social media channels.

In Oman, heavy thunderstorms are expected to persist over the Hajar Mountains, with rain-bearing clouds extending into parts of the North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah and Al Dhahirah governorates. Authorities said cumulonimbus clouds will continue to develop over the Hajar range, bringing scattered showers, thunderstorms and strong winds, with conditions likely to expand to additional areas in the coming period.