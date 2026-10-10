UAE's NCM issues weather forecast; rain expected over 4 days

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has predicted a chance for rain over the next few days. Here's a detailed forecast according to the weather bulletin issued by the authority.

October 11

Clouds may be convective by afternoon, in the eastward and southward areas of the country. Convective cloud formation does not guarantee rain, but it means there is a chance of it.

It will be humid by night, and mist and fog are likely to form over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, reaching 30kmph, in a southwesterly to northwesterly direction.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

October 12

Convective clouds are expected to form on October 12, in the internal areas of the country, towards afternoon. Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy; it will be humid by night.

Winds are expected to reach 45kmph, and it will be fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust.

October 13

On Tuesday, weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall towards eastern and western parts. It will be humid by night, with a probability of mist and fog formation.

Winds will blow in a southeasterly to northeasterly direction. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

October 14

Convective clouds are also expected to form on Wednesday, which means there is a chance of rain. In general, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy.

Light to moderate winds will blow at speeds reaching 40kmph, which can cause dust to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.