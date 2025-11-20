Look: Monster fog blankets parts of UAE; slower-than-usual traffic

A monster fog blanketed parts of the UAE early Thursday, with residents reporting visibility dropping to less than 500 metres in several areas. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red alerts across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman, with the first warning released shortly after midnight as visibility deteriorated sharply.

Fog engulfed large parts of Dubai from the early morning hours, with visibility falling to less than 100 metres in areas including Al Qusais, Al Muhaisnah and communities along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. Traffic slowed to a crawl during peak hours as motorists navigated the thick blanket of fog.

“When we left Sharjah in the morning, there was no fog. We were surprised by the dense fog in Al Qusais,” said Ahmed Khan, a long-time UAE resident. “I cannot drive at the permissible speed of 70 kmph. Due to heavy fog in some areas, I was forced to drive at a maximum of 30 kmph. Due to slow-moving traffic in early peak hours, I believe some motorists will reach the office late.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Haneef A, who was driving his children to a school in Al Quoz, said the visibility also dipped below 100 metres there. “All motorists exercised caution as they navigated through the fog,” he said. He observed that a few drivers incorrectly used their hazard lights, adding: “Authorities have repeatedly warned against this. Hazard lights confuse other drivers and prevent motorists from signalling turns.”

The police and other authorities have repeatedly stressed that hazard lights are meant for emergencies such as a stopped vehicle or an accident ahead, not for driving in low visibility.

Police issue urgent warnings

Police forces across the emirates issued multiple safety reminders as visibility continued to worsen.

In Abu Dhabi, police activated their weather-related speed reduction system, lowering limits across several roads. Emergency alerts were pushed directly to motorists’ phones, instructing them to slow down to 80kmph due to low visibility.

Dubai Police also warned motorists to exercise maximum caution. “Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in Dubai,” the force said in a statement.

Sharjah Police issued similar warnings to drivers across the emirate. “We emphasise the necessity of maintaining adequate distances between vehicles, reducing speeds, and handling roads with caution for your safety and the safety of others,” the authority said on Thursday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) urged motorists to reduce speeds and use fog lights and indicators, while avoiding sudden movements or distractions.

The NCM reminded drivers to follow key fog-safety measures, including:

Keeping a safe distance from the vehicle ahead

Avoiding the use of hazard lights while driving

Staying below posted speed limits and monitoring real-time alerts

Authorities across the UAE have urged motorists to remain vigilant, stay updated on weather advisories, and plan extra travel time as conditions improve gradually through the morning.