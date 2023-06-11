Fog alert in UAE: Speed reduction announced on key road as visibility drops

The Grade 8 students from the Swiss International School Dubai (SISD) have secured a place at the Junk Kouture World Finals in London to present their unique dress design, ‘Candylicious’
In light of the intense fog sweeping the country this morning, the Abu Dhabi Police has issued a fog alert and has asked motorists to exercise caution while on the roads.
As a safety measure, the authority has reduced the speed limit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Sih Al Sedira – Dubai) to 80 km/h.
Earlier, police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers have been warned of changing speed limits and the new speed displayed on electronic information boards.
Authorities in the country also issued red and yellow alerts, warning of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal areas, from 3:40am until 8am on Sunday morning.
While yellow alerts urge residents to be on the lookout if they participate in outdoor activities, red alerts warn them to be extremely vigilant, as hazardous events of exceptional severity are forecast.
