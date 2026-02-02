UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; Dubai temperatures to dip to 15ºC

UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday (February 3), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that low clouds will appear over some eastern areas.

Conditions will be comfortable, with Dubai's temperatures expected to dip to as low as 15ºC. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will be lows of up to 16ºC.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas especially westward, with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds are expected to blow across the country. The gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-20kmph, but may pick up and reach up tp 30kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.