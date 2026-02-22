UAE weather tomorrow: Foggy conditions continue as temperature drops to 19°C in Dubai

Foggy weather in the UAE will continue on Monday, February 23, 2026. Authorities such as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and Abu Dhabi Police have been regularly putting out alerts urging residents to maintain caution when heading outdoors.

The skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Residents will find it humid by night and Tuesday morning, with fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach a maximum of 29°C, and Sharjah will see a maximum temperature of 30°C. The emirates will see lows of 18°C, 19°C and 17°C.

Light to moderate winds will move from the northwesterly to southwesterly directions. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.