UAE weather tomorrow: Fog likely, temperatures to dip to 14°C in Abu Dhabi

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times on Monday, February 2, 2026, with low clouds appearing over some eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 14°C and 16°C, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Humidity levels in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach a low of 25 per cent and a high of 90 per cent.

There will be light to moderate northwesterly winds, becoming southeasterly and freshening at times over the sea, blowing with a speed of 10-20 kmph, reaching 30 kmph at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.