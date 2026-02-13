UAE weather tomorrow: Fog alert issued, temperatures to dip to 8ºC

The weather on Saturday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10–20, reaching 30 kmph.

Authorities have also issued a yellow alert for fog. The advisory says that there is a "chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal areas" from 10pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

Temperatures could be as high as 32ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.