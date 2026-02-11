UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies ahead; high of 32ºC in Dubai

UAE skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, February 12, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). This follows two days of heavy fog that blanketed the nation during the early morning hours.

Overall, temperatures on Thursday will range between 15ºC and 33ºC, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi witnessing a high of 32ºC and 31ºC, respectively.

Low clouds will appear eastward on Thursday morning, while conditions will turn humid by night and Friday morning. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10 – 20kmph, reaching 30 kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.