UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies ahead; high of 32ºC in Dubai

Conditions will turn humid by night and Friday morning, as per the NCM

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 8:14 PM
  • Share:

UAE skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, February 12, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). This follows two days of heavy fog that blanketed the nation during the early morning hours.

Overall, temperatures on Thursday will range between 15ºC and 33ºC, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi witnessing a high of 32ºC and 31ºC, respectively.

Recommended For You

Suspect in Nancy Guthrie abduction detained in Arizona, 9 days after she went missing

Suspect in Nancy Guthrie abduction detained in Arizona, 9 days after she went missing

New toll gates, variable pricing push Dubai's Salik’s 2025 profit up by 33.4%

New toll gates, variable pricing push Dubai's Salik’s 2025 profit up by 33.4%

Dubai tourism hits record 19.59m visitors in 2025, marking third year of growth

Dubai tourism hits record 19.59m visitors in 2025, marking third year of growth

Top US immigration officials testify before Congress as pressure mounts

Top US immigration officials testify before Congress as pressure mounts

Al Layan Oasis: What Dubai's newest attraction will look like

Al Layan Oasis: What Dubai's newest attraction will look like

 

Low clouds will appear eastward on Thursday morning, while conditions will turn humid by night and Friday morning. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10 – 20kmph, reaching 30 kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ