UAE weather tomorrow: Foggy conditions likely; Dubai temperatures to reach up to 28ºC

Residents in the UAE can expect gradual increase in temperatures on Wednesday (February 11), according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be a little warmer on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching up to 30ºC across the country. Abu Dhabi can see highs of 29ºC, while Dubai will be slightly cooler at 28ºC.

Residents in Abu Dhabi can see lows of 17ºC, while Dubai temperatures are expected to dip to lows of 18ºC.

The weather department noted that conditions will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing eastward.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas and islands.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds are expected to blow across the country. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-20kmph, but could reach up to 30kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.