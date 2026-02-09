UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi temperatures to reach up to 29ºC

It will be humid on Tuesday night until Wednesday morning, which could result to fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas

Residents in the UAE can expect humid conditions on Tuesday (February 10) night until Wednesday (February 11) morning, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that this humidity could result to fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures will generally be pleasant, with mercury not exceeding 30ºC across the country. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 29ºC, with temperatures in both emirates dipping to as low as 18ºC.

Light to moderate Southwesterly becoming Northeasterly winds are expected to blow across country. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-20kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 30kmph.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

