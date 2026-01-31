UAE weather tomorrow: Abu Dhabi temperatures to dip to 15ºC; partly cloudy skies likely

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 7:36 PM
UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday (February 1), according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that low clouds will appear over some coastal and northern areas.

Conditions will be comfortable with temperatures not exceeding 60ºC across the UAE. Abu Dhabi will see lows of 15ºC, while temperatures in Dubai will dip to 16ºC.

Despite these comfortable temperatures, it will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, which could get freshening at times over the sea, are expected to blow across the country.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

