UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy conditions expected

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on February 15, according to a forecast by the country's National Centre of Meteorology.

It will also be humid by night and Monday morning; mist may form over some internal areas. Temperatures will dip to 18°C in the mountains, and go up to 34°C in some internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Light to moderate winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction. They are expected to freshen by evening, will be strong at times over the sea by night, with a speed of 15 to 25kmph, reaching 45 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough to very rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough by late night in Oman Sea.