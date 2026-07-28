Yellow alert issued for dust storm in UAE as rain, hail hit some areas

Some parts of UAE were under orange alert on Tuesday as the met department warned of rain and hail till evening. Additionally, the National Centre of Meteorology issued yellow alerts in several areas, warning of dust storms till 8pm on Tuesday.

The NCM said there was a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh to strong winds at times with clouds, causing blowing dust.

The dust storm was expected to blow with a speed of 45 km/hr over some Eastern and Western areas, extending to some internal areas from 1pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

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The met department urged residents to be on the lookout if they were engaged in outdoor activities.

On Tuesday afternoon, UAE-based account Storm Centre shared a video of dust storm and heavy rainfall in the Falaj area in the Eastern Region. Take a look:

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust. They also requested motorists to not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone while driving, in order to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road.

Heavy rainfall also hit several parts of UAE, alongwith hail in some areas. Earlier, Storm Centre had shared a video of hailstones falling in Fujairah's Murbad, a town located near Masafi and the Hajar mountains.