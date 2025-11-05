Dust, fluctuating weather: UAE issues 7 preventive measures for residents

Residents across the UAE woke up to hazy skies and dusty conditions on Wednesday, November 5, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert for dust. Many reported dust entering their homes, causing sneezing, triggering allergy and discomfort throughout the morning.

The Emirates Health Services Corporation has urged residents to follow preventive measures to stay safe during dust storms and fluctuating weather conditions in parts of the country.

They emphasised exercising caution during unstable weather and avoiding direct exposure, particularly for individuals with respiratory issues. The health authority identified seven preventive measures during the dusty and fluctuating weather conditions, which are as follows:

Keep all doors and windows tightly closed to prevent dust from entering your home Avoid going outdoors, especially during strong winds or when visibility is low Wear a mask or use a damp cloth to cover your nose and mouth and replace it regularly While driving, keep your car windows closed and use the internal air conditioning system instead of outside air Wear protective glasses to shield your eyes from dust If you experience allergy symptoms or shortness of breath, go immediately to the nearest health centre for medical care If you suffer from chronic respiratory diseases, make sure to take your medications and use your inhalers on time as prescribed by your doctor

In general, residents can expect a mild and partly cloudy day, with daytime temperatures reaching around 34°C. Humidity levels are moderate, making the conditions comfortable for outdoor activities during the day. In the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to around 23°C, offering a pleasant and cooler night. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take standard precautions if spending extended periods outdoors.

As November arrives, the UAE begins to experience a noticeable drop in temperatures, offering relief from the intense summer heat. Along with milder days, there is also the chance of light rain, giving residents a welcome change in weather.

At present, the UAE remains under the influence of north-westerly winds, with a brief dip in temperatures expected early in the week, followed by a slight rise as low-pressure systems move in from the south and southeast.