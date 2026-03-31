From fallen trees to reopened beaches: How Dubai battled Storm Azm under 24 hours

Dubai Municipality (DM) deployed around 3,500 personnel and more than 1,210 machines and vehicles in a coordinated response to keep daily life running across the emirate when the low-pressure weather system ‘Azm’ battered the country.

The operation — one of the most logistically complex in the municipality’s recent history — saw a total of 12.195 million cubic metres of rainwater managed through a combination of pumping stations, deep drainage tunnels, and mobile tankers.

Approximately 1,000 staff were deployed across public parks, beaches, and recreational facilities, supported by beach response vehicles, drones, a marine rescue robot, and automated monitoring systems.

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The speed of recovery was notable — beaches were reopened within six hours of the storm passing, while public parks were back in operation within 24 hours. Recovery teams removed more than 159 fallen trees, cleared 1,130 cubic metres of standing water, and disposed of 12,250 kilograms of waste.

Round-the-clock response

Field teams handled 15,150 calls during the weather event and processed 8,466 interactions through the municipality’s smart 'Faris' system. A further 4,325 reports were resolved across 249 areas, covering water accumulations, fallen trees, drainage blockages, and road cleaning.

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality and Head of the Stormwater Drainage Team, said the response demonstrated the strength of the emirate’s preparedness, and advanced infrastructure.

“Our priority remains the safety, wellbeing, and quality of life of the community, supported by proactive planning and rapid response capabilities that enable us to manage challenges efficiently under all conditions," he said.

The municipality activated a three-phase plan. The first focused on pre-emptive readiness — mobilising field teams, deploying equipment, and verifying drainage networks, retention lakes, and pumping systems ahead of the storm’s arrival.

The second phase triggered emergency response protocols, ensuring immediate handling of water accumulations while maintaining uninterrupted municipal services through a joint operations framework with strategic partners. A structured recovery phase then completed drainage operations and restored normal conditions across the emirate.

Infrastructure

Dubai’s stormwater network handled the deluge across three channels:

7.362 million cubic metres were processed through pumping stations

4.833 million cubic metres moved through deep drainage tunnels

631,000 cubic metres were transported by mobile tankers across 22,250 trips



The backbone of the network — more than 124,000 drainage inlets, 47,000 inspection chambers, and 4.9 million linear metres of pipeline — collectively enabled the drainage of more than 94 per cent of all rainwater that fell across the city.

Wastewater and stormwater stations remained operational throughout, with teams clearing blockages and removing debris to maintain road safety and traffic flow.

The response reinforces Dubai’s standing as one of the most resilient cities in managing climate-related challenges.