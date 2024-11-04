Dubai rains: Residents urged to take safety measures against electricity outages

Photo: KT file

Dubai residents have been urged to take precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season to ensure continued electricity supply, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said in a advisory on Monday.

Customers have been asked to take proactive steps to avoid any malfunctions or internal outages, and ensure safe and uninterrupted power supplies.

The authority advised residents to ensure their safety by taking the following measures:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority emphasised the importance of using a qualified electrician to carry out regular maintenance.

It is necessary to ensure that all external electrical connections, panels and meter boxes are waterproof and properly insulated.

Customers have also been urged to securely close electrical panels and replace the glass cover of the electricity meter if broken.

Customers must also seal any openings in electrical conduits on the roof and inspect earthing cables to ensure stable and safe power supply.

For any technical emergencies, customers can contact the authority on 991.