Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Heavy rains along with hail, lightning and thunder struck parts of Dubai on Wednesday, September 3, as the country currently experiences shifting weather patterns.

Visuals coming from areas towards the Hatta region show heavy rains lashing roads as motorists make their way, with water overflowing on the side and low visibility.

The UAE is currently being affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the Emirates.

This results in a moist air mass flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country, according to the NCM.

Footage shared by Storm Centre show hail, lightning and heavy rains on Dubai's Margham area. Watch the videos here:

Meanwhile, the National Centre of Meteorology issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of expected hazardous weather and events and to be on the lookout in case of any outdoor activities.

The rains are expected to pour until 8pm today, along with strong winds of a speed of 45 km/hr causing blowing dust and sand and reduced visibility especially in some eastern areas.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today was 46.5°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2.45pm. Meanwhile, the mercury hit its lowest at 22.9°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05.30am.

Until Friday, September 5, residents can expect rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, extending into some internal areas.

Convective clouds are expected to form, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities, with occasional lightning and thunder, as well as small hail, especially on Thursday.