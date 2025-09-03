  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB clear.png37°C

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of expected hazardous weather and events and to be on the lookout in case of any outdoor activities

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 6:47 PM

Updated: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 7:11 PM

Top Stories

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Dubai announces free parking for Prophet's birthday public holiday

Dubai announces free parking for Prophet's birthday public holiday

Heavy rains along with hail, lightning and thunder struck parts of Dubai on Wednesday, September 3, as the country currently experiences shifting weather patterns.

Visuals coming from areas towards the Hatta region show heavy rains lashing roads as motorists make their way, with water overflowing on the side and low visibility.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Five killed after Pakistan army helicopter crashes

thumb-image

UAE Lottery: Over 600,000 play since 2024 launch; nearly 250,000 win prizes

thumb-image

Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede: 'Happiest moment turned tragic'

thumb-image

Sharjah tri-series: Spinners dominate as Afghanistan beat Pakistan

thumb-image

Dubai driver mixes up pedals, sends SUV crashing into shopping complex

 

The UAE is currently being affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the Emirates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This results in a moist air mass flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country, according to the NCM.

Footage shared by Storm Centre show hail, lightning and heavy rains on Dubai's Margham area. Watch the videos here:

Meanwhile, the National Centre of Meteorology issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of expected hazardous weather and events and to be on the lookout in case of any outdoor activities.

The rains are expected to pour until 8pm today, along with strong winds of a speed of 45 km/hr causing blowing dust and sand and reduced visibility especially in some eastern areas.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today was 46.5°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2.45pm. Meanwhile, the mercury hit its lowest at 22.9°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05.30am.

Until Friday, September 5, residents can expect rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, extending into some internal areas.

Convective clouds are expected to form, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities, with occasional lightning and thunder, as well as small hail, especially on Thursday.