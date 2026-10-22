UAE rains: Dubai cleans drains, prepares temporary lakes ahead of unstable weather

Dubai Municipality has put 675 personnel and 1,100 machines on standby, while preparing emergency water-collection sites to ease pressure on drainage networks during expected heavy rain.

The authority announced it has cleaned more than 70,000 drainage inlets and readied 10 temporary water-collection lakes as part of an emirate-wide plan to deal with rainwater accumulation during unsettled weather.

A 675-member rapid-response team, including engineers, supervisors, drivers and field workers, will be available round the clock to attend to emergencies. The team will be supported by around 1,100 specialised vehicles, pumps, machinery and other equipment.

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The preparations include preventive maintenance of stormwater drainage networks, checks at wastewater treatment plants and the deployment of field teams according to the intensity of rain, affected locations and urgency of reports.

The 10 temporary lakes have been prepared at strategic locations to collect runoff during heavy rain and reduce pressure on Dubai’s main drainage network. Treatment plants have also drawn up flexible plans to divert water to these lakes if needed.

Dubai Municipality said it has inspected drainage infrastructure, cleaned inlets and gravity pipelines, and checked the operational readiness of network components before the rainy period. It is also working with real estate developers and free zone authorities to assess the readiness of their own infrastructure.

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality and head of its Rainwater Drainage Team, said protecting residents and visitors remained the priority.

“Dubai Municipality has established an integrated and proactive response system that brings together specialised teams, advanced equipment and flexible operational plans,” he said. “Our priority is to ensure that infrastructure and emergency resources are ready to respond effectively to changing weather conditions, manage rainwater accumulation and address reports according to their urgency and the requirements of each location.”

Lessons from previous wet spells

The municipality said it reviewed places where water had accumulated during previous spells of unstable weather. The findings were used to improve response plans, strengthen drainage networks and decide where field teams and equipment should be deployed.

Its Command and Control Centre will monitor weather developments and emergency reports 24 hours a day.

The centre will coordinate with Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Civil Defense and the Dubai Resilience Centre under the supervision of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.

The authority has also carried out weather simulations and field training exercises to test how quickly teams can respond to flooding and heavy rain.

Alongside flood-prevention measures, the municipality has stepped up mosquito surveillance in areas where standing water could become a breeding ground. It has deployed mosquito traps, spraying devices, thermal fogging machines and sample-testing units.

Residents and property owners have been urged to keep rainwater drains clear, particularly in buildings with basements, and check that non-return valves are functioning to prevent water from flowing back into properties.

Rainwater accumulation and related emergencies can be reported through Dubai Municipality’s Contact Centre on 800900 or its official WhatsApp service.