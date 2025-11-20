  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Driving with hazard lights on during fog? You could get fined; here's why

Driving in fog already reduces depth perception and reaction time, making lane changes and braking more difficult

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 9:55 AM

As thick fog swept across multiple parts of the UAE on Thursday, with visibility in some areas dropping to just a few metres, auto experts have renewed warnings against a dangerous habit many motorists still fall back on: driving with hazard lights on during fog.

Not only does this make driving more dangerous, but it is also illegal, carrying a Dh500 fine and four black points.

Automotive technician Syeda Aisha Atif said many motorists mistakenly believe that switching on hazard lights makes them more visible. “Several people think using their hazards is safer,” she said. “But when you drive with your hazard lights on, you confuse the drivers around you. You won’t be able to indicate when you change lanes, and other drivers won’t be able to see and react on time—this causes accidents.”

She stressed that the correct approach is entirely different: “Use your fog lights, keep your low beams on, maintain average speeds, use indicators as normal, and stay vigilant.”

Authorities repeatedly warn that hazard lights should only be used in emergencies, such as a breakdown, a stationary vehicle on the road, or a crash ahead, never while driving in fog or rain. The practice creates uncertainty; hides turn signals and can lead to abrupt movements from other drivers.

Driving in fog already reduces depth perception and reaction time, making lane changes and braking more difficult. Incorrect use of lights further compounds the risk.

Tips for safe driving in bad weather

  • Be attentive when visibility is low. Do not get distracted by passengers, phones or other things.

  • Increase the distance between vehicles

  • Consider longer braking distances if the road surface is wet or slippery

  • Turn on the lights, low-beam headlights, front and rear fog lights

  • Reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning in rainy weather

  • Use your windscreen wipers properly (and maintain them properly!)

  • Listen to the radio for traffic updates

  • Care for others, especially ‘weaker’ traffic participants like motorcycle riders, cyclists, and pedestrians

  • Stay in your lane and don’t drift

  • Use the right edge of the road as a guide — this can help you avoid running into oncoming traffic or being blinded by headlights

  • If you have no visibility, pull over to the side of the road or into petrol stations or rest areas

  • Plan your trip properly and leave earlier or avoid being on the road at all if possible.