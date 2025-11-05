Cooler days ahead: UAE temperatures to dip to 17°C

As November settles in, the UAE is ushering in cooler weather and the promise of light rain, offering residents a welcome break from months of intense heat.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures across the country are expected to dip further this week — reaching as low as 17°C in some inland and mountainous areas.

Weather specialists said that as the UAE transitions into cooler days, residents can look forward to crisp evenings and, if conditions are right, the season’s first light showers.

Dr Ahmed Habib, meteorologist at NCM, told Khaleej Times on Tuesday, that residents can expect mild and pleasant weather, particularly in the early morning and late evening. “At night and early morning, there won’t be much change. The weather will remain pleasant, though slightly cold, especially in inland and mountainous areas, where minimum temperatures may fall to between 17°C and 20°C, or even lower,” he said.

Shifting wind patterns

While no drastic temperature drops are expected immediately, Habib noted that the coming days will bring a mix of cooler and slightly warmer spells due to shifting wind patterns. “We’re currently in the autumn season, which means the weather can still fluctuate between stable and unstable conditions. It can feel relatively cold in the mornings and at night, depending on the situation in different areas,” he explained.

At present, the UAE remains under the influence of north-westerly winds, with a brief dip in temperatures expected early in the week, followed by a slight rise as low-pressure systems move in from the south and southeast.

This may push daytime highs to around 37°C-38°C, but the cooler air will continue to dominate in the evenings. By midweek, cloud cover and humidity are expected to increase over the western parts of the country, possibly bringing light to moderate rain in Al Dhafra and southern Al Ain.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, daytime temperatures will hover between 33°C and 35°C over the next few days, with temperatures gradually dipping by Friday, and night time temperatures falling to as low as 22°C-24°C. The gradual decline in temperatures will continue through the month, leading up to the official start of winter on December 22.

Start of residents' favourite season

For many residents, this shift signals the start of their favourite season — a time for outdoor gatherings, barbecues, and desert adventures.

Dubai resident Yahiya Mohammed said he’s already feeling the early arrival of winter. “We were out in the desert last weekend in the afternoon and it was already pleasantly cool,” he said, adding that he’s eagerly waiting for the temperature to “dip below 20 degrees".

In Sharjah, Maria Gonzales from the Philippines said the cooler breeze has transformed the mood of her family. “It’s such a relief after months of heat,” she said. “My family is already planning weekend barbecues at the park. We also go hiking and camping with a few other families every winter. This is the season when the UAE really comes alive.”

Echoing that sentiment, Abu Dhabi resident Suhas Rai said the drop in temperatures brings back simple pleasures that most people miss during the summer. “You can finally step outside without feeling the sun on your back. Evening walks, beach outings, and desert drives are what we really look forward to,” he said. “This is the best time of year in the UAE to enjoy the outdoors.”