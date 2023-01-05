Cold wave in UAE: Thunderstorm, rain to hit country this weekend; temperature to drop to 4°C

Dubai likely to experience decrease in temperatures, with moderate to heavy showers hitting some parts of the Emirates

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 3:01 PM

A cold wave is expected over the coming weekend in the UAE, with minimum temperatures dropping to 4°C.

Forecasters think thunderstorm and rain will also hit parts of the country, with moderate to heavy showers expected in various parts.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times on Thursday, “The country will experience a significant drop in temperature over the next three days starting tomorrow, with temperature being around 4°C.”

He added, “Sunday, January 8, is expected to be a cloudy day especially for the northern and the eastern parts of the country, particularly in Fujairah and Dibba. These places are likely to see rains from morning to noon, with the possibility of light rain in the daytime later, as well. Some areas in Al Ain will also see moderate rain.”

The country is affected by an extension of upper air jet stream from the west, accompanied with different cloud formation flowing with a trough of surface low pressure, from the southwest.

“We are already under the effect of the low-pressure system that started the day before yesterday. There is an extension of low pressure from the north in the upper layers and the same extension of low pressure on the surface layer as well. There are clouds coming from the east towards our area, which mainly comes from Saudi Arabia. Some clouds have developed over our area, especially in the last two days. This cloud cover has particularly been observed over the coastal areas in the east and in some northern parts of the UAE, that is likely to give us rain,” Habib adds.

The upper air low pressure is deepening accompanied with cold air mass and the number of clouds will increase over scattered areas of the country.

He underlines this will be accompanied by convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities accompanied by lightning and thunder at times.

“On Friday and Saturday, the low pressure will develop more over our area and will give us rain of different intensity, especially in the coastal area including Ruwais and Dalma and Baniyas islands.

These convective clouds will move to the coastal areas in the north, from Dubai to Ras al Khaimah and gives us rain of different intensity...from moderate to sometimes heavy rain. Some areas in the north of Ras al Khaimah will also experience thunderstorm and heavy rain,” opines Dr Habib.

When asked if this is the effect of cloud seeding, the veteran weatherman says, “Cloud seeding is always done whenever there are clouds that meet certain criteria and are suitable for seeding. This is done routinely in the UAE whenever there is rain.”

