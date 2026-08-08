UAE weather: Rains likely; temperatures to hit 48ºC in some areas

Residents in the UAE can expect some rainfall on Sunday, August 9, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts convective cloud formation across parts of the country.

The weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, with convective clouds likely to develop over some eastern and internal areas, bringing a chance of rain.

Despite the forecast of showers, temperatures will remain high, reaching up to 48°C in some parts of the country. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to see highs of 46°C, with lows of 35ºC.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, becoming fresh to strong at times — especially with cloud activity — and may cause blowing dust. Wind speeds are expected to range from 15 to 30kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 50kmph.