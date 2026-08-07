UAE weather: Chance of rain in some areas; temperatures to hit 49ºC

Wind speeds are expected to range between 10kmph and 25kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 50kmph

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 7 Aug 2026, 5:41 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Residents in the UAE can expect a chance of rainfall on Saturday, August 8, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts convective cloud formation across parts of the country.

The weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Saturday, with convective clouds likely to develop over some eastern and southern areas before extending to inland regions, bringing a chance of rain.

Recommended For You

UAE announces public, private sector holiday for Prophet's birthday

UAE announces public, private sector holiday for Prophet's birthday

Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle 460 grams of gold, melted and hidden in bag

Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle 460 grams of gold, melted and hidden in bag

Strait of Hormuz deal between Iran and Oman expected soon: US official

Strait of Hormuz deal between Iran and Oman expected soon: US official

Iraq PM says received invite to visit Riyadh after US-Saudi strikes

Iraq PM says received invite to visit Riyadh after US-Saudi strikes

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey sign Makkah joint defence agreement

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey sign Makkah joint defence agreement

 

Despite the forecast of showers, temperatures will remain high, reaching up to 49°C in some parts of the country. Dubai is expected to see highs of 45°C, while Abu Dhabi could reach 46°C.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, becoming fresh to strong at times — especially with cloud activity — and may cause blowing dust. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10kmph and 25kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 50kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE announces public, private sector holiday for Prophet's birthday

2

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan expected to sign defence pact on Friday

3

Iran-backed Houthis kill dozens of Yemeni govt troops in attacks on military camps

4

Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle 460 grams of gold, melted and hidden in bag

5

No photos allowed: Abu Dhabi Police to conduct exercise