UAE weather: Chance of rain in some areas; temperatures to hit 49ºC

Residents in the UAE can expect a chance of rainfall on Saturday, August 8, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts convective cloud formation across parts of the country.

The weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Saturday, with convective clouds likely to develop over some eastern and southern areas before extending to inland regions, bringing a chance of rain.

Despite the forecast of showers, temperatures will remain high, reaching up to 49°C in some parts of the country. Dubai is expected to see highs of 45°C, while Abu Dhabi could reach 46°C.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, becoming fresh to strong at times — especially with cloud activity — and may cause blowing dust. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10kmph and 25kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 50kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.