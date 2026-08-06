UAE weather: Rains expected in some parts; mercury to hit 49ºC

The weather on Friday, August 7, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas as the Met predicted convective clouds formation by afternoon.

Rains are expected in parts of the Emirates until August 7 as an extension of surface low-pressure system from the east will affect weather conditions. In addition, the weather will be impacted by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Overall temperatures are expected to rise to highs of 49ºC in internal areas and dip to 26ºC in others. Meanwhile, the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see highs of 45ºC, 46ºC and 43ºC, while dipping to 34ºC, 32ºC and 32ºC respectively.