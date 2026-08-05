UAE weather tomorrow: Heavy rains expected in Fujairah, Al Ain, RAK

The UAE recorded its highest temperature this summer at 51.2°C on August 5

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 5 Aug 2026, 7:46 PM
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Skies over the UAE are expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), while sea conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Expect rainfall over some eastern and southern areas since there is a chance of convective clouds formation by the afternoon. Fujairah, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah will see heavy rains amid partly cloudy skies.

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Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

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Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 30°C and 48°C, with a high of 44°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The UAE recorded its highest temperature this summer at 51.2°C on August 5.

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