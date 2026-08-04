UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, heavy rains expected in Al Ain, Fujairah

UAE skies are expected to be partly cloudy on Wednesday, August 5, and rainfall is expected by the afternoon over some eastern and southern areas, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Fujairah and Al Ain, in particular, are expected to witness heavy rains.

The country will be impacted by unstable weather conditions until Friday, August 7, as atmospheric conditions support the formation of convective clouds.

On Wednesday, residents can expect light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

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Temperatures nationwide will range between 29°C and 47°C and the mercury may reach a high of 47°C and 45°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.