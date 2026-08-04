UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, heavy rains expected in Al Ain, Fujairah

Expect a high of 47°C and 45°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 4 Aug 2026, 5:56 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE skies are expected to be partly cloudy on Wednesday, August 5, and rainfall is expected by the afternoon over some eastern and southern areas, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Fujairah and Al Ain, in particular, are expected to witness heavy rains.

The country will be impacted by unstable weather conditions until Friday, August 7, as atmospheric conditions support the formation of convective clouds.

Recommended For You

Iran's Baghaei says no current talks with US after Trump says negotiations begin today

Iran's Baghaei says no current talks with US after Trump says negotiations begin today

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

Iran FM says negotiations between Tehran, Oman over Hormuz in final stages

Iran FM says negotiations between Tehran, Oman over Hormuz in final stages

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz, says maritime agency

Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz, says maritime agency

 

On Wednesday, residents can expect light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures nationwide will range between 29°C and 47°C and the mercury may reach a high of 47°C and 45°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran's Baghaei says no current talks with US after Trump says negotiations begin today

2

UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

3

Dubai Police save woman after emergency call cuts off mid-sentence

4

1 dead, 5 injured in Dubai after gas explosion at Sheikh Zayed Road showroom

5

Cargo vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz, says maritime agency