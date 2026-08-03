UAE weather tomorrow: More rains expected; high of 46°C in Abu Dhabi

Skies over the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, as per the weather forcast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Some eastern and southern regions in the country might see convective clouds formation, associated with rainfall. The NCM has advised residents to take all precautions and follow the official channels to stay up to date as parts of the country are expected to see rain until Friday, August 7, due to atmospheric conditions that support the formation of convective clouds.

According to the NCM, skies over Al Ain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah are expected to be partly cloudy on Tuesday, with heavy rainfall forecast in these cities. As for temperatures, they will range between 30°C and 47°C, with an expected high of 45°C and 46°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow and they might freshen at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.