UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy conditions; temperatures to hit 48°C in some areas

The weather department said that conditions will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 30 Aug 2026, 7:10 PM
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Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Monday, August 31, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department said that the weather will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Humidity levels are expected to range from 15 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 20 to 80 per cent in Dubai, and 20 to 75 per cent in Sharjah.

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Conditions will be hot across the UAE, with temperatures reaching up to 48°C in some areas. Abu Dhabi will see highs of 44°C and lows of 29°C, while Dubai temperatures will reach up to 43°C, with lows of 31°C. In Sharjah, temperatures are expected to reach 41°C, with lows of 29°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southeast to northwest, which could freshen at times. Gusts could cause blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25 kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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