UAE weather tomorrow: Rains possible, temperatures to hit 47ºC

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Theere is also a chance of light rainfall in Eastern and Southern areas of the country, the authority added. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 28ºC in some areas.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.