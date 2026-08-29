UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy conditions; temperatures in Abu Dhabi to hit 46°C

Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Sunday, August 30, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department said that the weather will be humid by night and Monday morning over some western areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Humidity levels are expected to range from 10 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi, 20 to 65 per cent in Dubai, and 15 to 70 per cent in Sharjah.

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Conditions will be hot across the UAE, with temperatures reaching up to 49°C in some areas. Abu Dhabi will see highs of 46°C and lows of 30°C, while Dubai temperatures will reach up to 43°C, with lows of 31°C. In Sharjah, temperatures are expected to reach 43°C, with lows of 29°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southeast to northeast, which could become freshening at times. Gusts could cause blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.