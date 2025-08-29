UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; humid conditions by night

Residents across the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, August 30, with a chance of convective cloud buildup moving eastward and southward, bringing potential rainfall in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to range between 29°C and 48°C, as per the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to see a high of 46°C and 45°C, repectively.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 48.5°C in Al Ain's Sweihan at 2pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Humidity will rise by Saturday night and into Sunday morning in parts of the UAE’s coastal and interior areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist in certain locations.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, occasionally freshening, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25kmph and gusts reaching up to 40kmph.

Sea conditions will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.