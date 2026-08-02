UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected by afternoon; windy conditions

The weather on Monday, August 3, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Overall temperatures in the country are expected to rise to highs of 48ºC and dip to lows of 25ºC. The major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will all see highs of 46ºC and a low of 34ºC, 33ºC and 32ºC respectively.

Humidity levels will range between 25 to 85 per cent in Dubai, 33 and 46 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 32 to 46 per cent in Sharjah.

UAE residents can expect more rainfall over the country until August 6, as per predictions shared by the NCM, as an extension of surface low-pressure system from the east will affect weather conditions. In addition, the weather will be impacted by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

From August 2 to August 6, convective clouds are expected to form over some parts of the country, bringing a probablity of rains. During a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at the NCM, explained why the UAE might experience rains amid the sweltering summer heat. The ongoing El Niño wave, he said, might be the cause behind rainfall in the country.