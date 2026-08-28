UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies likely; temperatures to hit 49ºC in some areas

Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Saturday, August 29, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met department noted that there will be a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by Saturday afternoon.

Conditions will be hot across the UAE, with temperatures in some areas reaching up to 49ºC. Abu Dhabi will see highs of up to 46ºC, while Dubai temperatures can reach up to 43ºC. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southeast to northeast, which could get freshening at times. Gusts could cause blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.