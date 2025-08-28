UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain; partly cloudy day ahead

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

There will be a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow, freshening at times with clouds. This will cause blowing dust and sand at speeds of 10–25 kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

Temperatures will hit 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 45ºC in Dubai, they will see a high of 48ºC in internal areas. The highest temperature on Thursday of 48.1ºC was recorded at 2.15pm in Sweihan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, mercury will dip to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai. The country will see a low of 30ºC in other areas.

It will be humid night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

In Makkah, Saudi Arabia, a red alert was issued on Thursday for heavy rains in the city. The National Center of Meteorology in Saudi Arabia has urged residents to take precautions during rainfall, including staying away from water pools, valleys, and dams.