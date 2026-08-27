UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; high of 44ºC in Dubai

The weather on Friday, August 28, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers will be due to the probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon, the Met added.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 44ºC, 45ºC and 44ºC and drop to lows of 34ºC, 33ºC and 29ºC.

Humidity levels on the other hand will range between 25 to 60 per cent in Dubai, 25 and 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 25 to 65 per cent in Sharjah.