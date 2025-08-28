UAE weather: Highest temperature 46ºC, blowing dust to reduce visibility

Weather in the UAE will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, August 28. There's a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward, which may extend to internal areas, associated with rainfall, the country's National Centre of Meteorology has predicted.

Conditions will be humid by night and Friday morning over some western areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with the clouds, causing blowing dust and sand are expected. The NCM issued an alert on Thursday morning, warning of blowing dust reducing visibility to less than 2000 metres in Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 27ºC in internal areas of the country and reach a high of 46ºC in internal regions.

Dubai will see highs of 44ºC and a low of 31ºC. Meanwhile, temperatures in Sharjah will hit a maximum of 44ºC and dip to a low of 30ºC. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, will see a high of 43ºC, with the mercury dipping to a low of 32ºC.