UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected during afternoon; dusty conditions

The weather on Thursday, August 27, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers are due to expected convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon, the Met explained.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are expected to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 15-30 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Overall temperatures are expected to rise to 48ºC in some parts and dip to a low of 27ºC in others. Meanwhile, the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will witness highs of 42ºC, 45ºC and 43ºC, while dipping to lows of 31ºC, 32ºC and 31ºC.

Weather systems in the region are drawing moisture from the Sea of Oman. Combined with rising temperatures and the influence of the eastern mountains, this is expected to produce local convective clouds over parts of the country, particularly during the afternoon. The clouds could bring rainfall of varying intensity, the NCM said.

The weather in the UAE will be affected by an extension of surface low-pressure system from the east will affect weather conditions. In addition, the weather will be impacted by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.