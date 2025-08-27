UAE weather: Chance of rain; temperatures to dip in some areas

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, August 27, with clouds appearing over eastern areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There will be a slight drop in temperatures over some coastal areas, especially towards the western region. Clouds may be convective by afternoon, with a probability of rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

Dust will blow, which means motorists must exercise caution. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25ºC in internal and mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 46ºC in internal regions.

Dubai will see highs of 44ºC and a low of 33ºC. Meanwhile, temperatures in Sharjah will hit a maximum of 44ºC and dip to a low of 31ºC. The Capital of Abu Dhabi on the other hand will see a high of 42ºC, with the mercury dipping to a low of 32ºC.