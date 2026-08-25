UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 47ºC

Residents in the UAE can expext some rainfall on Wednesday, August 25, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met department noted that weather conditions on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective cloud formation eastward and southward by afternoon extending to some internal areas, associated with rainfall.

It will be hot across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 48ºC in some areas. Abu Dhabi will see highs of 47ºC, while Dubai temperatures will reach up to 43ºC.

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It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, particularly around clouds. The stronger wind could stir up dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.