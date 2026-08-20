UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain and fog as temperature drops to 33°C in Dubai

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, August 21, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of convective clouds — which are associated with rainfall — forming towards the eastern and southern parts of the country by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western areas, with a probability of fog or mist. Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northwesterly direction. These may reach speeds of up to 45 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will see a maximum temperature of 39°C. While Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will experience a low of 32°C, in Dubai the temperature will drop to 33°C.

The NCM said earlier that the UAE is entering a period of changing weather conditions, with southerly winds, dust and reduced visibility expected before north-westerly winds bring a noticeable dip in temperatures.

The UAE's transition out of peak summer is gradual rather than sudden. While temperatures typically begin easing towards the end of August and into September, residents should still expect warm conditions.

[Inputs from Nandini Sircar]