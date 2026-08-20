UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain and fog as temperature drops to 33°C in Dubai

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western areas

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 8:50 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, August 21, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of convective clouds — which are associated with rainfall — forming towards the eastern and southern parts of the country by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western areas, with a probability of fog or mist. Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northwesterly direction. These may reach speeds of up to 45 km/hr.

Recommended For You

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

Top UAE diplomat denies rumours of providing financial facilities to Iran

Top UAE diplomat denies rumours of providing financial facilities to Iran

UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

Behind the UAE alert: How warning goes from national emergency systems to your phone

Behind the UAE alert: How warning goes from national emergency systems to your phone

UAE suspends all trade, financial transactions with Iran amid regional war

UAE suspends all trade, financial transactions with Iran amid regional war

 

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will see a maximum temperature of 39°C. While Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will experience a low of 32°C, in Dubai the temperature will drop to 33°C.

The NCM said earlier that the UAE is entering a period of changing weather conditions, with southerly winds, dust and reduced visibility expected before north-westerly winds bring a noticeable dip in temperatures.

The UAE's transition out of peak summer is gradual rather than sudden. While temperatures typically begin easing towards the end of August and into September, residents should still expect warm conditions.

[Inputs from Nandini Sircar]

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Top UAE diplomat denies rumours of providing financial facilities to Iran

2

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

3

UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

4

UAE travel updates: International carriers suspend more Gulf flights as conflict escalates

5

Iran talks about prioritising offensive as diplomacy with US stalls