UAE weather: Light rains expected; temperatures to hit 43ºC in Abu Dhabi

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the weather on Tuesday (August 26) will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a chance of light rain in the morning.

Humid conditions are expected at night and into Wednesday morning over some western areas, with a possibility of light fog formation. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day.

According to the weather department, winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 kmph, reaching up to 35 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will experience light seas, with the first high tide at 15.32 and the second at 3.13pm. The first low tide will be at 9.01am and the second at 9.02pm. In the Sea of Oman, conditions will also be light, with the first high tide at 11.33am, the first low tide at 5.54pm, and the second low tide at 5.44am.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai. The highest temperature recorded over the country on Monday was 48.3°C in Al Jazeera BG (Al Dhafra region) at 3.45pm.

As the Suhail star rose in UAE skies on August 24, this marks the transition toward cooler autumn weather in the Arabian Peninsula. Known as the 'Star of Yemen', Suhail holds a significant place in Arab tradition. An Arab saying goes, "If Suhail rises, the night cools down."

August 10 marked the end of the Al Mirzam period in the UAE, a seasonal phase characterised by hot, dry winds and intense heat, and traditionally, the date has been viewed as a sign that the worst of summer might soon be over.