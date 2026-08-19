UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to decrease; a high of 39°C in Dubai

On Thursday, August 20, skies over the UAE are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Expect clouds to appear on some eastern regions and they may turn convective by the afternoon. Temperatures are set to drop. The mercury will reach a high of 39°C in Dubai and 41°C in Abu Dhabi.

In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, the NCM's director said conditions in the country will change from August 20, when fresh north-westerly winds are forecast to affect the weather. The change could reduce temperatures by around 4-5°C.

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Conditions on Thursday will turn humid by the afternoon and on Friday morningover some coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds will blow, and they will freshen in the west, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.