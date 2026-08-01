UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 46°C in Dubai, Sharjah

Residents across the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, August 2, with clouds forecast to develop over the eastern parts of the country by the afternoon.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), conditions will remain generally fair for most of the day, while cloud activity is expected to increase over eastern regions later in the afternoon.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before gradually becoming northwesterly. They are expected to range between 10 and 20kmph, freshening at times and reaching up to 35kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The UAE recorded a high of 50°C on Friday, August 1, with the highest temperature logged in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 2.30pm, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

This is the first time the mercury has hit the 50°C mark this summer in UAE, with temperatures on the rise for a few days.

On August 2, highest temperatures in Dubai and Sharjah will be 46°C, while the lowest in these two emirates will be 33°C and 31°C. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will range between 32°C and 47°C.